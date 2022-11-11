JOHN Bradshaw finds he can "stand taller" now in his professional life, helping others.
Mr Bradshaw has been working for Child and Family Services for two years as the Gamblers' Help community engagement officer leading a school education program and promoting financial literacy and public health.
He wanted to delve more into community leadership and his manager encouraged him to join Future Shapers.
The Committee for Ballarat-led experiential program has shifted Mr Bradshaw's perspective and boosted his confidence in his ability.
"I've learnt how to ask uncomfortable questions of leaders," Mr Bradshaw said. "It's all about getting uncomfortable and into your growth zone and you know Committee for Ballarat has a whole lot of people to support you.
"...Naturally in the program I was drawn to individuals who work in the welfare industry and who are passionate about social justice and equity. This was a really good opportunity to network and good for community outreach, working with others whose clients are doing it tough, especially when the cost of living stress is so huge."
Future Shapers has launched its recruitment campaign for next year's intake in the 10-month program.
Formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region Leaders' Forum, Future Shapers works with about 20 participants in tackling big ideas and priorities facing the region. Key learning excursions such as a visit to Langi Kal Kal prison in Trawalla and Parliament House in Canberra still feature, as do program days.
Future Shapers has continued to develop a community project requirement for participants. For Mr Bradshaw this was been working in a group alongside Sport Central in sports activation and reengaging primary school children in sport after pandemic lockdowns.
This project alone helped Mr Bradshaw delve into the world of project management for the first time.
The Canberra trip was centred on the Regional Australia Institute's national summit, which had Future Shapers considering the balance, or re-balance, needed for this region.
Mr Bradshaw said guest speakers along the way really helped spark a passion in him to think bigger; from Steve Moneghetti talking about the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games in our backyard, to councillor Daniel Moloney's last council meeting as City of Ballarat mayor on a night when council signed off on Ballarat's LGBTIQA+ inclusion plan last month.
Mr Bradshaw said in moments like these he felt he was part of history unfolding.
"In terms of the group, I feel it was an empowering experience," Mr Bradshaw said. "The best way I can describe [Future Shapers] is good people who want to do good."
Future Shapers is lead by Committee for Ballarat leadership lead Ellen Jackson, a workplace psychology expert, who also works with participants on strength-based character.
Scholarships are also available for interested participants.
Applications for Future Shapers 2023 close on November 21. Details: committeeforballarat.com/leadership.
