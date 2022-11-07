At a special council meeting on Monday night, Ballarat councillors have chosen to forge ahead with a new mayor for 2023.
Cr Des Hudson was sworn in as the new City of Ballarat mayor for 2022/2023.
Cr Hudson beat his fellow colleagues Cr Belinda Coates and Cr Mark Harris with a five vote majority.
This is the second time Cr Hudson will hold the esteemed position, having served as mayor over the 2015-2016 period.
Cr Coates received two votes while a vote was unable to be held for Cr Harris due to Cr Hudson's overwhelming win.
Cr Hudson acknowledged it would be difficult to follow in the footsteps of the former mayor Daniel Moloney as he is a "communications expert" however, he would endeavour to serve with "honour and integrity".
He also made mention to keep "potholes front of mind" as one of his top priorities.
Cr Hudson marked 20 years working with the City of Ballarat in 2022.
Cr Amy Johnson was reelected as deputy mayor 2022/2023.
Cr Johnson won with a five vote majority while Cr Coates and Cr Harris who contested these positions as well received a vote each.
It has been 10 years since Cr Johnson joined the City of Ballarat and 2023 will see her third year as deputy mayor.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
