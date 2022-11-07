The Courier

Cr Des Hudson declared City of Ballarat mayor 2022/2023

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated November 7 2022 - 9:07pm, first published 7:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Des Hudson has been named the City of Ballarat's new mayor 2022/2023 while Cr Amy Johnson will see a third year as deputy mayor. File photo.

At a special council meeting on Monday night, Ballarat councillors have chosen to forge ahead with a new mayor for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.