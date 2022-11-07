Don't leave it to the last minute! Last chance to check enrolment before the state election

Time is running out for Victorians to enrol to vote in the state election.
The rolls will close at 8 pm on Tuesday 8 November, and the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) is encouraging voters, especially those voting for the first time, to enrol or check their enrolment details online at vec.vic.gov.au.
Early voting begins on November 14.
Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately urged voters to check their enrolment details to make sure their vote counts on November 26.
"Every vote matters, and being correctly enrolled means it is easier to participate in Victorian democracy," he said.
"You'll be processed more quickly through the voting centre, or, if voting by post, your ballot pack will be sent to the right address.
"If you are not on the roll or if you've moved out of home or changed your address since then, you still have time to enrol or update your details."
Voters can enrol or update their address on the VEC website in just a few minutes. The website is also home to a range of services to make enrolling easy and accessible. These include:
While updating enrolment details, voters can register for 'VoterAlert' - a free email and SMS alert service. More than half of the voters on the roll are already subscribed for VoterAlert and receive key electoral information and reminders.
This year, VoterAlert subscribers will also receive the first digital version of the EasyVote Guide, containing information, tips and links related to how, when and where to vote.
