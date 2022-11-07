The Courier
2022 Victorian election: Last chance to amend enrolment

November 8 2022 - 7:40am
Don't leave it to the last minute! Last chance to check enrolment before the state election

Time is running out for Victorians to enrol to vote in the state election.

