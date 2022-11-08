The Courier
Man arrested after passers-by stop him escaping from Wendouree crash

Updated November 8 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
The scene of the crash in Wendouree. Picture: The Courier

UPDATE 12pm: Police have confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested after an incident in Wendouree.

