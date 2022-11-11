A Wendouree man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and other matters after a Commodore, allegedly with no number plates, was involved in a three car crash.
The incident happened near the corner of Gillies and Howitt streets around 9.30am Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was allegedly behind the wheel of the white sedan when it allegedly smacked into a car towing a trailer - in turn colliding with a third car.
The man has been remanded in custody to appear in the Ballarat Magistrates Court on November 21.
TUESDAY:
Police have confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested after an incident in Wendouree.
According to Victoria Police Media, the man was allegedly driving a stolen Holden Commodore when it crashed into the rear of a stationary car about 9.30am.
He was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The investigation remains on going," a spokesperson said in a statement.
TUESDAY, 10.50am:
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one man was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
TUESDAY, 10.25am:
At the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Wendouree, Sergeant Brendan Vann said one car involved was suspected to be stolen.
It was involved in a nose to tail collision with a car towing a trailer at the Gillies Street lights on Howitt Street, he said.
The car, a Commodore, has then smacked into the car waiting in front, which hit another vehicle.
The two other drivers, plus passers-by, held down the driver of the white Holden until police arrived.
The other two drivers gave their details to police and drove off with minor damage.
Police said the Holden driver had been taken to hospital under police guard and would be interviewed later.
PREVIOUSLY:
Emergency services are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at a busy Wendouree intersection.
Crews were called about 9.35am on Tuesday to the corner of Gillies Street and Howitt Street.
It's understood the collision occurred at the left-turn lane of Howitt Street heading south to Gillies.
One of the vehicles had no numberplates attached, with police seen searching it and removing items.
The two other vehicles were able to leave the scene with minor damage.
Traffic is down to one lane west-bound and moving slowly - drivers should avoid the area.
