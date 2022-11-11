The Courier
Wendouree man to face court after passers-by conduct citizens arrest

Updated November 11 2022 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Police search a Commodore with no number plates involved in a Howitt Street crash on Tuesday morning. Picture by The Courier.

A Wendouree man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and other matters after a Commodore, allegedly with no number plates, was involved in a three car crash.

