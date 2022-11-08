At the beginning of the year, Ballarat's top organisations got together to come up with a list of six city-changing priority projects - titled Ballarat: Now and Into the Future.
The groups included the City of Ballarat, Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, Federation University and ACU, Central Highlands Water, Grampians Health, Sovereign Hill, and Ballarat Regional Tourism.
Some of the projects have received funding already, or election promises, but with early voting set to open on November 14, The Courier's checking in on why these projects are so important to the city.
THE BIG SIX
One of Ballarat's quiet industries that has been kicking goals for years is its plastic recycling - you drop your soft plastic bags at the supermarket, and a business right here in Ballarat East turns them into park benches and shelving.
This is the sort of thing that we'll need more of as landfill costs get eye-wateringly high faster than council is anticipating.
This acceleration stems from waste management changing worldwide, after the Chinese government changed import rules for recyclable material in 2018.
Australia is still picking up the pieces years later, and local governments are making the best of a bad situation.
While there are significant steps required from all levels of society to reduce waste - that includes packaging businesses phasing out single use plastics of all kinds - governments of all levels will need to commit money to make sure as much as possible is recycled.
It all gets complicated quickly, like how do you build a market for something that's more expensive to produce through recycling, but some big steps have been made, including Victoria bringing in a container deposit scheme next year, and a review of how household bins work.
The City of Ballarat has been seeking money for a new recycling centre for years, and has made a materials recovery facility, and circular economy precinct, a top advocacy priority.
In various forms - an All-Waste Interchange, a materials recovery facility, a circular economy precinct, even at one stage a heads of agreement signed for a waste-to-energy plant - council has sought to find new solutions to the waste crisis.
For context, last year council allocated $3 million for a new landfill cell at the regional Smythesdale facility, and current costs and fees are about $8.8 million per year, which is a lot of money to put stuff in the ground.
A new materials recovery facility, which is one of the big six Ballarat: Now and Into the Future projects, could reduce that massive landfill cost, improve environmental outcomes, and help support new businesses.
Council's previously identified a site off Blind Creek Road in the Ballarat West Employment Zone in 2019 business case documents, which would provide close access to the Ballarat Link Road and future intermodal freight hub.
The facility would make it easier to sort out what's recyclable and what isn't from our household waste, which according to council would create jobs and reduce the amount of material like paper, cardboard, metals, glass and some plastics headed to landfill.
It would be able to take waste from neighbouring shires, creating a reliable stream of recyclables.
Council would also open a new transfer station for larger items - handy if more space is needed on Gillies Street where the Commonwealth Games village is planned.
By creating a "circular economy precinct" attached to the recovery facility at BWEZ, businesses would then be encouraged to explore how to reuse the recycled material and find new markets.
One example already include using crushed glass as road fill, while other researchers could find new uses for properly sorted plastic waste.
It'll still take work from us residents - remember to wash your plastics if you can, and don't let the glass shatter - but it could bring new investment to the city.
Council is seeking millions from all levels of government to get this project off the ground - neither major party has allocated any money yet, but the campaign has a few weeks left to run.
It'll also require about $10 million of commercial investment, according to a council advocacy document.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.