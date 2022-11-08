The Ballarat Foundation and Waubra Primary School will await the outcome of the state election after campaign promises from Labor and Liberal incumbents.
A re-elected Labor Government will provide The Ballarat Foundation with $75,000 to help it continue to provide the grants, programs and support for those in the community experiencing disadvantage.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said the grant would help it support other not for profit and community organisations across the region.
"There's really significant need in the Ballarat community," he said.
Everyone in Ballarat knows the difference The Ballarat Foundation has made to the most vulnerable in our community- Juliana Addison
"Ballarat Foundation's vision is for a Ballarat community that is ready to prosper through the work we do running programs such as L2P, Ballarat Reads Program and Volunteer Ballarat which support the community.
"We also run an annual grant program which this year is going to deliver more than $200,000 in community grants to other not for profit and community organisations to support the great work they are doing to reduce social inequality in Ballarat."
Wendouree Labor incumbent Juliana Addison said the foundation was doing a fantastic job in helping and empowering those in need.
"Everyone in Ballarat knows the difference The Ballarat Foundation has made to the most vulnerable in our community; we're so proud to keep supporting them to do their important work."
At the 153-year-old Waubra Primary School, Ripon Liberal incumbent Louise Staley promised $3.1 million for refurbishment works that include building new permanent classrooms, refurbishing the existing old school building, replacing weatherboards and refurbishing student toilets.
The original school building currently houses the administration office and some specialist rooms, but the rest of the classrooms are in demountable buildings.
Waubra Primary School Council president Kath Corris said the school was a vital part of the community.
Waubra Primary School is a small school doing big things. These new and upgraded facilities will future-proof the school and help students thrive- Louise Staley
"Our school is so much more than just a school; it is a place that brings together our community, from families in town and out on the farms," she said.
"There is such a strong passion for community and education here, and we want our students to be inspired and empowered to excel. Unfortunately, our current facilities just don't give our students the space to reach their full potential."
Ms Staley said the upgraded facilities would ensure students had the best learning experience to match the excellent education their teachers provide.
"Waubra Primary School is a small school doing big things. These new and upgraded facilities will future-proof the school and help students thrive," she said.
As part of a statewide initiative, Labor also announced that, if re-elected, they would provide extra support for apprentices including free vehicle registration if use of their vehicle is an essential part of their work.
Apprentices who need their car for work currently receive a 50 per cent discount on their rego, but under the new plan it would be free, saving up to $865 a year.
Labor would also establish an Apprenticeships Taskforce comprising workers, unions and industry to improve safety and fairness for apprentices, and a parliamentary inquiry to crack down on bosses and contractors who refuse to pay their subcontractors for completed work.
