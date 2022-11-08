The Courier
Victorian state election 2022: Promises to make a difference through Ballarat Foundation, Waubra Primary School

By Michelle Smith
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:57pm, first published 5:30pm
L2P mentor Rod Stewart, learner driver Aditi Karna, Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales and Wendouree incumbent Juliana Addison at the announcement that Ballarat Foundation will receive a $75,000 grant to continue its community programs such as the L2P program if Labor is re-elected this month. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The Ballarat Foundation and Waubra Primary School will await the outcome of the state election after campaign promises from Labor and Liberal incumbents.

