Studying at ACU Ballarat and living in student accommodation has been an awesome experience, according to Amy Arnold. Picture supplied

This is branded content for ACU.

Moving out of home and living in student accommodation has been an "awesome experience" for Australian Catholic University Ballarat Campus student Amy Arnold.

In addition to building independence and exploring a new city, Amy said forming close friendships with other peers in residence had given her a new support network.

"It's definitely a family away from home," the nursing student, who moved to Ballarat from her family's cattle farm in north-east Victoria last year, said.

"We've all moved out of home for the first time, and we are all going through the same challenges, like operating a washing machine, or cooking food without burning it, so everyone is more than willing to help each other out."

ACU offers a range of student accommodation options for students studying in Ballarat.

Camillus Residence is a village-style precinct aimed at first-year students, which boasts 16 modern houses featuring private bedrooms, a shared kitchen, lounge room, dining room, bathrooms, and laundry facilities, all surrounded by picturesque native Australian gardens.

For those who like to socialise and keep active, Camillus is the perfect fit with access to a full-sized tennis court, outdoor barbecue area, public transport, unlimited wireless internet, an on-site carpark, and nearby parkland, which is popular for picnics and get togethers.

A local swimming pool, sporting grounds, gym facilities, and Lake Wendouree are within walking distance from the houses, which are also a short bus trip from ACU's Ballarat campus.

The Camillus site will soon feature a state-of-the-art recreation hub including a large kitchen and dining space, small library, high-tech media room and games area including a pool table and darts, following the renovation of an historic old schoolhouse on-site.

In addition to Camillus, St Columba's House, a two-storey, 10-bedroom recently refurbished former presbytery located near the campus, is one of ACU's managed residence options.

For students seeking a more independent lifestyle, ACU also manages a range of houses of up to four bedrooms located across Ballarat, with residents also having access to the communal facilities at Camillus.

Whatever the accommodation choice, ACU Ballarat students can be assured of having access to comfort, safety, support, and free sporting, social, pastoral, and academic events wherever they choose to live.

All accommodation options are fully furnished, removing the hassle of having to source and move large items such as couches, TVs, desks, chairs, washing machines, and dining tables.

Students at Camillus, St Columba's House or ACU's managed residences also have opportunities to build their leadership skills by becoming on-site Residential Advisors responsible for organising a range of social events and offering support to peers learning to live away from home.

This support is provided in addition to the 24-hour assistance offered by ACU's Residential Services team, which is just a phone call away.

Financially, students can be assured their rent covers all utilities, and there are also a range of scholarships available to assist with accommodation costs including support for Indigenous students, those who are part of ACU's Elite Athlete and Performer Program (EAPP), international students, and high achieving students.

There are also several Ballarat-specific scholarships providing opportunities for discounted accommodation.

With so many options and supports available, studying at ACU Ballarat and living nearby has never been more appealing, according to Amy.

"Being a Uni student, you want to enjoy your experiences including enjoying where you live, and that's easy to do in Ballarat," she said.

"It might be a big step to move away from home, but it's an awesome experience."