The ultimate food fight is coming to Kryal Castle for its first ever Victorian Medieval festival.
And it's thanks to a 13m catapult that hurls watermelons.
The wooden trebuchet will be transported from New South Wales for the December 3-4 event - and mashing up melons is just a fraction of what it can do.
"It can usually throw things 50m or so," Kryal Castle Managing Director Bart Hamilton said.
"But depending on the counterweight, it can catapult objects 150m (almost the length of a footy field).
Before the advent of gunpowder, the trebuchet was the most effective way for English, Spanish and French forces to destroy castle walls.
The most basic version was invented in China in 400BC, while the version you'll see at Kryal Castle is closer to what would have been used in the 1300-1500s.
The Medieval Festival was last held at Ballarat airport in 2019, but 2022 will see it at Leigh Creek for the first time.
Mr Hamilton said he hoped it would become an annual fixture.
"We're looking for this annual event to become part of the medieval festival circuit in Australia," he said.
"We won't be doing the Timeline Festival any more. It focussed on all sorts of countries and time periods.
"Of all the events we hold each year, the Medieval Festival is the one we are most excited about.
"It's a natural fit and a family event.
"You'll be able to see Vikings and gypsies. We'll set up a full camp and people won't be breaking character through the weekend.
"They'll live and camp in tents and other structures as if they were in medieval times.
"Accuracy is a really big deal with this festival.
"It's a pretty immersive experience."
Mr Hamilton advised people to plan to get to the festival early each day:
"It's very full-on. There'll be show after show - including bird displays and a re-creation of the Battle of Hastings.
'There'll also be a full market of Medieval style arts and crafts.
"On the Saturday night we'll also be bringing in food trucks and there's the chance to have an authentic medieval meal - including locally-made mead.
"It'll be a huge weekend - a real extravaganza."
Adult tickets are $49 or a family pass is $144.
Two-day passes are also available.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
