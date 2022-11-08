The Courier
Opinion

OPINION: Catherine King: Regional Australia is more than a prop for election gain

By Catherine King Mp
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:01am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 30 per cent of Australia's population lives in the regions. Picture Shutterstock

Our regions are the life blood of our great and vast land. Feeding the nation, building the nation and powering the nation. Home to more than 30 per cent of our population we punch above our weight when it comes to our contribution to economic growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.