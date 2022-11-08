City Oval remains on top of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat midweek division one pennant ladder, but not until after a scare from Ballarat Memorial Sports on Tuesday.
BMS won two rinks, but still came up two shots short.
This has enabled the unbeaten City Oval to increase its margin on top to 11 points.
City Oval's Peter Orr, Cheryl Magrath, Elizabeth Kierce and Chris Smith (s) made the difference on the day with a 20-13 win.
Lynette Bryce, Julia Holton, Robert Dickinson and Michael Storey (s), and Alan Marini, Dianne Hampson Judith Lindsay and Michael Hampson (s) took the honours for BMS, but when they tallied up the shots they had not been enable to get enough to secure the overall honours.
Midlands is now significantly closer in third position after easily accounting for Clunes by 27 shots and earning maximum points, while Buninyong moved back into the top four with a two-shot win over Central Wendouree.
