Top two down to wire in Ballarat midweek pennant leadership battle | round 6 results, ladders

Updated November 8 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
Victoria third Rob Chapman gets in the swing against Webbcona in mdiweek division one pennant.

City Oval remains on top of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat midweek division one pennant ladder, but not until after a scare from Ballarat Memorial Sports on Tuesday.

