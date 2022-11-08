Police are searching for a man they believe could help with an investigation into a burglary in Redan in September.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, the victim was asleep at their Bell Street residence when an unknown offender entered sometime after midnight on September 1.
A phone, bank card, and personal items were stolen.
The victim did not sustain any injuries.
According to police, the offender then used the bank card at two service stations in Redan and Sebastopol, and a supermarket in Sebastopol soon after.
Investigators have released an image of a person who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
