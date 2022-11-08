Man avoids jail after assault on sleeping teenager

A Ballarat man has avoided becoming a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl while she slept in bed.
Andrew Cook, 61, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, facing a single charge of sexual assault by touching, after two incidents in 2017 and 2021.
The court was told at 10am on December 3, 2021, Cook had entered the bedroom of an 18-year-old girl known to him while she was asleep.
The girl was sleeping naked and wearing only an eyemask.
Cook approached the girl's bed, slid his hand under the covers and placed his hand on her upper thigh.
The girl awoke soon after Cook laid hands on her, removed her eyemask and asked Cook "what are you doing here?".
Police visited Cook on December 9, 2021, and arrested him in relation to the incident. Cook provided a sample of DNA to police and was bailed.
When asked about the incident, Cook said he went into the room to wake her up and shook her knee.
He claimed he did not know the victim was naked, and denied placing his hand any higher than her thigh.
Cook was also charged over a 2017 incident, where he slid his hand up the back of a 13-year-old girl's top and stroked her without consent.
Cook's defence counsel acknowledged the "gravity" of both offences, but argued both incidents were isolated and opportunistic.
She said the 2021 sexual assault was on the lower end of offending, as there was no "sustained" touching of the victim and the assault was not premeditated.
Magistrate Michael McNamara, who presided over the matter, was also handed seven character references from members of the Ballarat and Nhill community who knew Cook.
During sentencing, police sought to place Cook on the sexual offenders registry, but were denied, though Cook's relevant prior offending was brought up in the court.
Mr McNamara, during his consideration of whether to register Cook as a sex offender, acknowledged the offending appeared at the "bottom" end of sexual assault offences.
He also said he believed Cook would offer less of a risk to the community following the appearance in court.
"The circumstances where he might have the opportunity to molest a child in that child's bedroom are low," Mr McNamara said.
"It is very much a balancing act and I am very conscious of the proofs I need for that balancing act."
Cook was convicted and sentenced to a 24 month community corrections order. He was also ordered to complete 160 hours of community work.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
