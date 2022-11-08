Ballarat is the new venue for the School Sport Australia national 12 and under cricket championships this month.
The City of Ballarat has agreed to step in as host city owing to the impact of floods forcing Shepparton to withdraw from being the base for the boys' and girls' carnival.
Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and the ACT will be represented in each division in the seven-day event from Saturday, November 19.
This year marks the return of the carnival after COVID-19 forced it to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
The City of Ballarat will work hand-in-hand with Ballarat Cricket Association to coordinate a program which will feature opening and closing ceremonies.
Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said the championships were expected to attract up to 500 people to the region.
"We're delighted to host the tournament at the City of Ballarat's fantastic facilities," he said.
