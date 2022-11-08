The Courier

Western freeway closed due to landslip

Updated November 8 2022 - 6:19pm, first published 5:45pm
A landslip has caused the Ballarat-bound lanes of the Western Freeway to be closed between Bacchus Marsh and Myrniong.

