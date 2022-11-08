A landslip has caused the Ballarat-bound lanes of the Western Freeway to be closed between Bacchus Marsh and Myrniong.
VicRoads is reporting that excess mud on the road at the Pentland Hills interchange has caused the closure of the west-bound lanes, causing headaches for peak-hour commuters.
Emergency services are attempting to redirect traffic to local detours but VicRoads has issued a warning that the steepness of the terrain on some alternative routes means some roads are not appropriate for large trucks.
These include the Ingliston Road to Ballan and the Glenmore Road to Mount Wallace both back routes from Bacchus Marsh.
These local routes are very steep and should not be used by trucks or vehicles with trailers or caravans.
VicRoads and the Department of Transport has issued an alert shortly before 5pm saying drivers of heavy vehicles travelling between Melbourne and Ballarat should consider detouring via Geelong using the Princes Freeway and Midland Highway.
Victoria Police and SES are currently on site and the Department of Transport is arranging crews to safely clear debris and assist with traffic management.
The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across many parts of the state.
It is not known if heavy rains following localised thunderstorms this week and the wettest October on record in Ballarat and across the region have contributed to the instability of the freeway embankment.
In a statement VicRoads said its immediate focus will be stabilising the site and clearing any dirt and debris as needed. Geotechnical experts will then assess the site and plan for long-term repairs as needed.
The freeway will be re-opened as soon it's safe to do so.it said.
.
