The Ballarat-bound lanes of the Western Freeway remain open between Bacchus Marsh and Myrniong, following a landslip near Pentland Hills Road on Tuesday afternoon.
The Department of Transport issued a statement wanting to thank motorists for their patience as crews worked to clear debris from the roadway and re-open the freeway.
"Weather conditions have improved and the site will continue to be assessed over the next few days to determine if any long-term repairs are required," a Department of Transport spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"Temporary single lane closures and speed reductions will be in place at times during these assessments for safety."
Heavy localised thunderstorms earlier on Tuesday forced the Bureau of Meteorology to issue flash flood warnings in Bacchus Marsh and a number of other locations as heavy rain dumped sudden downpours across the state.
An emergency warning for Bacchus Marsh was also issued to stay inside until waters had subsided.
TUESDAY:
A landslip has caused the Ballarat-bound lanes of the Western Freeway to be closed between Bacchus Marsh and Myrniong.
VicRoads is reporting that excess mud on the road at the Pentland Hills interchange has caused the closure of the west-bound lanes, causing headaches for peak-hour commuters.
Emergency services are attempting to redirect traffic to local detours but VicRoads has issued a warning that the steepness of the terrain on some alternative routes means some roads are not appropriate for large trucks.
These include the Ingliston Road to Ballan and the Glenmore Road to Mount Wallace both back routes from Bacchus Marsh.
These local routes are very steep and should not be used by trucks or vehicles with trailers or caravans.
VicRoads and the Department of Transport has issued an alert shortly before 5pm saying drivers of heavy vehicles travelling between Melbourne and Ballarat should consider detouring via Geelong using the Princes Freeway and Midland Highway.
Victoria Police and SES are currently on site and the Department of Transport is arranging crews to safely clear debris and assist with traffic management.
The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across many parts of the state.
It is not known if heavy rains following localised thunderstorms this week and the wettest October on record in Ballarat and across the region have contributed to the instability of the freeway embankment.
In a statement VicRoads said its immediate focus will be stabilising the site and clearing any dirt and debris as needed. Geotechnical experts will then assess the site and plan for long-term repairs as needed.
The freeway will be re-opened as soon it's safe to do so, it said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.