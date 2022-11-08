The Courier

More funds for redress scheme as survivor applications soar

Updated November 9 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:49am
More money will be funnelled into the National Redress Scheme after a rise in applications. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

An extra $15 million will be pumped into the National Redress Scheme for victim-survivours of institutional child sexual abuse to help process a huge rise in applications.

