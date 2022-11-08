The Courier

Vacant Delacombe house fire deemed suspicious

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:45am
The vacant home in Monet Court Delacombe. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Ballarat police are guarding a Delacombe home extensively damaged by fire.

