Ballarat police are guarding a Delacombe home extensively damaged by fire.
A triple-zero caller raised the alarm to a brick veneer home in Monet Court at 4.26am Wednesday.
The single-storey home was fully-alight when firefighters arrived, four minutes after the first call.
No one was in the house.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and had the scene under control at 4:37pm.
An FRV spokesperson said the fire was considered suspicious and the scene was handed over to Victoria Police.
The structure was left with a visible hole in the roof, plus damage to the gutter and windows.
Police have taped off the property.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
