Ballarat asthma and hayfever sufferers have been warned that extreme levels of grass pollen could exacerbate their symptoms this week.
University of Melbourne associate professor and pollen expert Ed Newbigin said the run of warm days, combined with Victoria hitting the peak of grass pollen season, meant extreme grass pollen levels would impact most of the state.
"There's a sea of grains and grass in pretty good condition and flowering, then the north and northwest wind is carrying that grass pollen from places where it's produced and bringing it to Ballarat and Melbourne," Associate Professor Newbingin said.
Pollen levels across Ballarat, and the whole of the state, are published daily at melbournepollen.com.au with local data collected at a monitoring station in Creswick.
Associate Professor Newbingin said people with asthma and hayfever should take their preventer medications, follow any health plans and minimise their time outdoors and exposure to the grass pollen in the air.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, thunderstorms are possible each day until Saturday raising the risk of thunderstorm asthma.
Wednesday's forecast for thunderstorm asthma is low, but on Thursday it is moderate according to the Victorian health department, who are responsible for issuing thunderstorm asthma warnings.
A moderate forecast means one of the elements necessary for a thunderstorm asthma event may be present, such as a high pollen forecast or a severe thunderstorm with strong winds, and there is a moderate chance of an epidemic thunderstorm asthma event occurring.
"It comes down to the type of storm and avoiding being in those gust fronts that precede the storm, rather than being anxious through the whole day. The critical time is when there are thunderstorms in the region and you need to take steps to get out of the way," he said.
