The court has heard of a woman's struggles with anxiety and depression after a traumatic encounter which saw her suffer multiple seizures while held at gun point by a relative.
Tyron McGinnes, 21, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat via video link on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of armed robbery, theft, prohibited use of a firearm and unlawful assault, among other charges.
The charges relate to a five day crime spree which occurred across Ballarat in August, 2021.
The court was told on August 1, 2021, McGinnes, along with two other male accomplices, attended the caravan of a relative, who was home at the time with her partner and partner's brother.
McGinnes was carrying a sawn-off double barrel shotgun and his associates were both carrying handguns.
McGinnes entered the caravan and told the three occupants to "come out the front, my mate is in a hottie" (stolen car), while an associate searched outside for a motorbike belonging to the occupants.
After declining his request, McGinnes' associate entered the caravan and told him the motorbike they were looking for at the property was not there.
The two other offenders then entered the caravan and pointed their guns at the three occupants as they sat on the bed.
As the victims were held at gunpoint, one of McGinnes' associates started stealing items from the caravan, including epilepsy medication and car keys.
A female occupant of the caravan, who was held at gun point, began having a seizure.
The court was told McGinnes began screaming, and soon after hit a male occupant of the caravan, and then struck the female with his gun, triggering another seizure.
The third victim of the caravan attempted to dial triple-zero, however McGinnes raised his gun at the man, and demanded him to hand his phone over.
After assessing the situation, McGinnes eventually agreed to let the man call an Ambulance.
The following day, McGinnes called the sister of the woman who had a seizure, and said he would pour petrol on her car and light it on fire.
The woman recorded the phone call and handed it over to the police.
Judge Hawkins said during McGinnes' five day crime spree, he had stolen three cars from driveways across Ballarat.
On August 6, McGinnes was seen on CCTV at a BP service station in one of the stolen cars with two unknown associates.
McGinnes took $107 of petrol before leaving without paying.
After driving off, the owner of the stolen car spotted McGinnes in her car, and began to follow him.
The court was told that after realising he was being followed, McGinnes had pulled over, let the woman pass and started following behind her.
McGinnes then overtook the woman, and while doing so, a gun was pointed out of the passenger side window at the woman.
McGinnes was located by the police later that day at a address of a known associate, and arrest while fleeing at the rear of the property.
Police found a bag in McGinnes' possession containing a sawn-off double barrel Beretta shotgun, shotgun shells and bullets. Police also found a bag containing methamphetamine on McGinnes' person.
While delivering sentencing remarks, Judge Hawkins said the caravan incident was a "serious example" of the offending McGinnes was charged with.
"You entered the private residence of someone you have known your whole life, designed to incite fear in your victim so you could fund your addiction," Judge Hawkins said.
Judge Hawkins read aloud parts of the victim impact statements given by the woman in the caravan and the woman whose car McGinnes had stolen.
The first victim said McGinnes' offending had left a lasting physical impact on her - she now has vision issues and is unable to drive a car.
"The victim has a condition which causes seizures... It was under control until you struck her with a gun," Judge Hawkins said.
The woman said she had also moved towns in an effort to feel safer after the offending, and has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and PTSD.
Judge Hawkins also spoke on the abuse and exposure to drugs and violence McGinnes had experienced since a young age.
She said McGinnes' mother suffered from post-natal depression when he was born, and had not "formed a connection" to McGinnes after his birth.
McGinnes subsequently entered into the care of his father, who had separated from his mother, where he witnessed domestic violence and heroin-use.
McGinnes first used ice at the age of 13, and has had experience using cannabis, GHB and heroin.
He was diagnosed with ADHD at a young age, as well as pathological gaming disorder and stimulant-related disorders.
The court heard McGinnis has struggled with gambling addiction, often spending time sitting on the pokies while high on ice.
McGinnes reported that the lights and sound of the pokies, coupled with the affects of ice use, were a way to calm down when he felt irritable.
Judge Hawkins said McGinnis' early plea of guilty had a utilitarian benefit to the court, and would afford a sentencing discount.
She said McGinnes had also shown a level of remorse about his offending due to it involving violence against women.
Judge Hawkins said McGinnes was particularly ashamed of "following in his father's footsteps".
Prior to his appearance in court for sentencing, McGinnes had served 429 days in custody, during which he had been stabbed by a shiv knife - requiring hospitalisation.
Judge Hawkins said while the offending was serious, McGinnes had shown some remorse and willingness to rehabilitate.
This included moving to another city upon release from prison, learning a skill and trying to find steady employment.
In total, McGinnes was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison, with a non-parole period of three years of one month. He was also fined $1000.
Had McGinnes not pleaded guilty, Judge Hawkins told the court he would have been sentenced to eight years in prison, with a non-parole period of five years and six months.
