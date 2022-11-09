Leadership remains steady in the Pyrenees Shire, with Ron Eason elected as the Shire's mayor for 2023.
It will be Cr Eason's second consecutive term in the role. He was previously mayor in 2016/2017.
Cr Eason was nominated on the night by Cr Robert Vance, the vote was unanimous.
Councillors decided the term would be for one year and also unanimously decided to not vote for a deputy.
Cr Eason reported on the year and outlined the work currently facing the shire.
"It has been an honour to serve this last year and I wish to thank all those who have helped me," he said on Tuesday night.
Inflation and the increased project prices have highlighted the "vulnerability of small regional councils", he said.
The recent floods have added to the work needed to be done.
A number of big projects have been undertaken by the council, including more land acquired for a housing development in Beaufort and the Lexton Hub project, which has faced a number of delays.
Cr Eason said the hub will be opened soon and an official opening will take place at the start of next year.
The federal review of regional funding is expected to hold up progress on the Beaufort Caravan Park.
He also highlighted how the council will need to work with the community to improve their satisfaction scores.
"The outlook is not necessarily as rosy as we would like," Cr Eason said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
