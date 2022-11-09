The Courier

Pyrenees Shire Council elects 2023 mayor

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 9 2022 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Ron Eason elected as mayor for another year. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Leadership remains steady in the Pyrenees Shire, with Ron Eason elected as the Shire's mayor for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.