Roof goes on Ballan sports pavilion while the sun still shines

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 13 2022 - 1:00pm
The roof is in the process of going on one of Ballan Recreation Reserve's pavilions, after a few days a dry weather. Picture supplied.

The race is on to finish the Ballan Recreation Reserve sports pavilion project before round one of the Central Highlands Football League.

