The race is on to finish the Ballan Recreation Reserve sports pavilion project before round one of the Central Highlands Football League.
After record October rains across Ballarat, Ballan Footy Club president David O'Hanlon said the Cowie Street project was now six to eight weeks behind schedule.
The Central Highlands Football League is yet to release its 2023 fixture, but is expected to set round one for early April.
When first announced, the Ballan project was due to be finished by October, 2022.
He said the completion date was now set for February 28 and the estimated total cost was now set at about $4 million.
"The weather hasn't been kind to anyone, but the framework has gone up on the training pavilion and the roof is going on as we speak," Mr O'Hanlon said.
"We've got some makeshift rooms at the oval, so footy training should be back in the next few weeks.
"We're also confident the training pavilion and changerooms side of the project should be finished before Christmas.
"The main pavilion will take a bit longer though."
The new complex will be used by Ballan's footballers, netballers, bowling club, tennis club, cricketers and karate students.
"A lot has happened in the last four years to get it done," Mr O'Hanlon said.
"Most of the issues with the delays have been to do with the weather.
"Everyone's very excited and keen to see it finished and make the most of it."
Ironically, Ballan's notoriously soggy oval had a drainage system installed 18 months before COVID hit, but Mr O'Hanlon said locals had barely had a chance to use it.
The project has been funded with $3 million from the State Government, $860,000 from Mooraboool Council, $50,000 from the Ballan Community Bank - plus funding from user groups.
State Treasurer Tim Pallas visited Ballan in 2018 to promise the upgrade to the recreation reserve and give it a bigger oval to meet senior AFL standards.
Demolition of the existing clubrooms began last summer.
The 'changeroom pavilion' will include four female-friendly changerooms, an umpire change area and an accessible changeroom with baby change facilities.
Ballan's 'social pavilion' will include a function room, kitchen, bar, timekeepers and office area, fire aid room and storage areas.
The project includes three separate storage sheds, landscaping, paths, access ramps and a tiered concourse for spectators.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
