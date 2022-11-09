The images of two men wanted by Ballarat police have been released, with the hope someone in the community might recognise where they are.
Dallas Rouxelle and Blake Robinson both have several outstanding warrants and are known to visit the Ballarat area.
Anyone with information on the men's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
