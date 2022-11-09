The Courier

Ballarat police searching for wanted men Dallas Rouxelle and Blake Robinson

By The Courier
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:28pm, first published 12:15pm
Wanted men Dallas Rouxelle (left) and Blake Robinson. Picture supplied by Victoria Police.

The images of two men wanted by Ballarat police have been released, with the hope someone in the community might recognise where they are.

