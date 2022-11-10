Record numbers of student teachers are taking on placements in rural and regional schools as universities and educators seek to give them experience in small-school teaching.
With regional, rural and remote schools struggling to attract new staff amid a national teacher shortage, it is hoped giving pre-service teachers a taste of life in regional communities will encourage them to return after they graduate.
ACU second-year primary and early education teaching student Georgina Fay, 23, is two weeks in to a three-week placement at Beaufort Primary School.
"I really like the small schools because of the relationships you can build with people, not just with the kids but with the teaching staff as well who you get to know better. I don't think you always get that when you are at a larger school," she said.
Her first week on placement with the grade three/four class was a school camp.
Although she grew up outside Skipton and has experienced smaller schools, she said teacher placements in rural schools would benefit all teaching students.
"Many people will not experience any of this unless they go on placement. Some people might be scared to get a job out in the country so it's good to have placements out there so they get a feel for it."
Teacher Manieka Radford said it was vital for teaching students, particularly those from the city, to get rural school experience.
"People have this perception of what working in regional areas would be like and that perception doesn't match the reality of what it is to work in rural and regional schools," she said.
Despite Beaufort's proximity to Ballarat, the school struggles to attract teachers, casual relief teachers and support staff when jobs are available.
"It's great to get pre-service teachers in to see what it's like and see what a beautiful community feel we have, and how great it can be to work in a regional area."
Ms Radford said small schools were also a good place for young teachers to start their careers.
"Often they are a smaller school where the community is already really well established and supports are there and everybody knows each other so you can build those relationships really quickly and effectively and that makes the teaching side of things a lot easier," she said.
ACU this year have almost 120 pre-service teachers completing placements in regional and rural Victoria, a 12 per cent increase on last year as part of a national push for students to do placements outside of metropolitan areas.
"We have purposefully created placement hubs in areas that can be hard to staff to the benefit of our pre-service teachers and the wonderful schools in these communities," said Dr Matthew Zbaracki, Victorian head of ACU's School of Education.
Victorian hubs include Beaufort, Kyneton, Bendigo, Horsham, Swan Hill and Gippsland.
ACU National Head of the School of Education Professor Donna King said the increase was due to a combination of students wanting to experience teaching in regional and rural areas, as well as ACU-led initiatives and new partnership programs.
"ACU and our students themselves recognise the importance of having placements in regional, rural, and remote areas, which aligns with our mission to educate pre-service teachers who are ready to serve communities most in need," Professor King said.
