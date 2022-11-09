At Christ Church Daylesford last Saturday, Lyster Opera presented a colourful performance of Rossini's opera "La Cenerentola".
This opera company references the early Australian tradition of bringing opera to the regions, performing in whatever surroundings are available, accompanied by the musicians available.
With the clever use of moveable panels, the staging in the small church worked well while Pamela Christie provided the orchestral part on digital piano.
The quality of the performances overall guaranteed a successful outcome in delivering the familiar story of Cinderella, in Rossini's interpretation. Alexandra Mathew, in the title role, exhibited a natural innocence while observing the nonsense occurring around her. The aria "Una volta c'era un re" takes her thoughts away from the drudgery of her existence in fairy tale fashion.
The chemistry with the hero Prince Ramiro (Hew Wegner) worked splendidly, with the vocal quality raising the standard from the Music Hall environment, perfectly delivered by Madame Carandini (Rachel Buckley), to genuine opera.
Angelina's step-father Don Magnifico, Jamie Moffat, and the two step-sisters Clorinda(Helen Koehne) and Tisbe(Angelique Tot) fulfilled their opera buffa roles with commitment and perfect timing. Significantly, Rossini's blend of great vocal writing, comedy and fast-paced action were always evident, so that the drama and romance were convincingly projected amongst the mayhem and confusion created by characters in disguise.
The contrast between the comical storm scene and the sublime performance of the Act Two Sextet highlighted how the extremes of this genre can tell the full dramatic story when performed so well.
