A youth has been taken to hospital in Ballarat after a chemical drum explosion on the outskirts of Clunes.
The blast was first reported at 5.37pm Tuesday on a property in Slaughteryard Road.
Ambulance Victoria said the man - in his late teens - was treated at the scene for burns to his face and legs and taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Creswick Police said the teenager was close to a drum with an unknown amount of petrol in it - and had a cigarette in his hand when the blast happened.
Officers said the burnt areas included the patient's right calf, face and nostrils - and that he was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police said follow-up enquiries indicated the man was recovering well.
Clunes CFA volunteers also attended.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
