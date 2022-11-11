A century of expert service Advertising Feature

Back row (L-R) Anthony Riding, John Findlay, Laura Westbrook, Shane Rogan, Jarrad Turnbull. Front row (L-R) Karla Treweek, Shelby Earl, Sandra Campbell, Paul Rogan. Picture supplied

Like an individual who lives to celebrate their 100th birthday, surviving and thriving as a business for over a century means it has seen, experienced and overcome many things. Leading accounting and advisory firm RSM has weathered significant changes that have played a huge part in shaping its culture, focus and the innovative spirit it is known for today. From riding the ebbs and flows of multiple business cycles to embracing disruptive technologies to supporting staff and clients, RSM has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a husband-and-wife partnership operating a bookkeeping business. It now has close to 190 partners and principals, nine of whom lead the Ballarat office.

As an important regional office, RSM has been in Ballarat for more than 40 years and through this time, the firm's reputation has been built through long-standing relationships with clients, some of which transcend generations.

RSM has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a husband-and-wife partnership.

While still offering accounting and tax advisory services for many businesses including primary producers and family businesses, the firm also delivers a wide range of other services including succession planning, estate planning, superannuation advice and digital consulting. The audit team led by John Findlay specialises in providing audit and assurance services to clients. For advice regarding wealth management and retirement planning, Anthony Riding and RSM's financial planners are a great sounding board before making important life decisions.

In current times we see regular changes to career paths, it is now uncommon to hear of long standing tenures in a workplace. RSM in Ballarat is proud to have many team members, including partners Sandra Campbell, along with Paul Rogan, Jarrad Turnbull and Shane Rogan, who commenced as local graduates and now hold leadership roles mentoring new entrants to the industry. The loyalty of the firm's workforce is testament to RSM's commitment to developing ambition in a way that supports the individual's purpose.

A team that works together, plays together. RSM's outstanding support of local community groups by way of sponsorships and staff involvement is a reflection of the value they place on investing in Ballarat to develop a vibrant community for all.