The Courier

Ballarat Autumn (Spring) Festival to spring back into action

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 11 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballan Autumn Festival committee president Kevin Harper says the town is ready to spring back into festivities this weekend. Picture by Adam Trafford

NOT even superheroes could save the beloved Ballan Autumn Festival from packing up in the pandemic but organisers finally have the chance to spring back into play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.