NOT even superheroes could save the beloved Ballan Autumn Festival from packing up in the pandemic but organisers finally have the chance to spring back into play.
Ballan Autumn Festival will instead take on a spring-inspired bloomin' back theme for a major event revival on Sunday.
The festival has been in hiatus since 2020 when a partnership with Oz Comic-Con was put on hold with Victorian set to enter its first COVID-19 lockdown.
A superhero theme will be in action next Autumn but this weekend is all about enjoying spring together.
The Festival received a grant with the proviso to run a COVID-safe event before the year's end and with last Autumn still a little COVID-uncertain, organisers have shifted the community gathering to spring.
Festival president Kevin Harper said the parade - voted most popular festival feature in a survey of townspeople - was definitely on the card along Inglis Street, as well as the traditional pet show.
Haute couture will be on show in Steptoes Vintage Garments Boutique, which will feature fashion house Hartwell of Melbourne, the fashion house of Norman Hartwell who was the Queen's Mother's dresser, and clothing from designer Carla Zampatti.
Mr Harper said there was plenty of entertainment for all ages and interests.
"We've got a much smaller committee now...What has been good is the input and support from traders in town," Mr Harper said. "Even if the weather is wet, most of the stalls can go under verandahs and musicans can play indoors."
Canadian indie rocker Tennyson King is the headline music act for St Anne's Rosie-Day Stage.
The wild woodchop is back at the Commercial Hotel and in other highlights there is a children's sandpit with a parents' pit-stop at Ballan Hardware.
Wombat Regional Arts have decorated trees in the main street and will host a new arts collective in Blooms, next to Springs Garage which hosts a flower-power decorated car.
Mr Harper said the community had banded together to make the festival work.
Flood threats from the Werribee River will not impact the festival. Initially, to help space out attractions under COVID-safe guidelines, part of the festival was to be in Mill Park. The park is heavy with mud amid ongoing skate park construction.
All stalls have been moved to a more central location.
Ballan Autumn Festival fun starts 9am.
