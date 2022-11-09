Remembrance Day is November 11, where Australians pause to reflect on the sacrifice of our soldiers at 11am.
In Ballarat, there will be a memorial service at the Sturt Street Cenotaph from 10.30am.
There will be road closures in place between Doveton Street and Raglan Street eastbound from 10am to 12pm.
Before this, there will be another service at the Arch of Victory's Memorial Wall, near the Statue of the Grieving Mother, from 9.30am to 10am.
There will also be services at the Buninyong RSL from 10.40am, the Sebastopol RSL from 10.50am, and the Ex-Prisoners of War Memorial at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens from 11am.
Other RSLs and organisations across the district will also hold services on the day - use the form below to add your details to this story.
