Ballarat's Christopher Donald is continuing his late mother's legacy of kindness.
Mr Donald's mother Irene Donald, who died five years ago, helped the Ballarat Aquatic Centre and Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute get off the ground, and saved the Creswick Theatre Company from folding.
Following in her footsteps to help others, Mr Donald has organised a movie fundraiser event to support charity organisation New Nature Church.
Funds raised through ticket sales will be donated to two not-for-profit initiatives, including supporting flood-affected residents in regional Victoria.
Mr Donald said he had a passion to help other people.
"I want to honour Mum as a fundraiser and community benefactor," he said.
"When I was a university teacher in China, I said 'use your power for good".
The fundraiser will be held at Regent Cinemas Ballarat on Thursday at 7pm with a screening of Lifemark.
Mr Donald thanked Regent Cinemas for hosting the event.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.