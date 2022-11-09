Beaufort will host some of Australia's finest rockers this February as part of a brand new festival.
The Pyrenees Hideout will bring Daryl Braithwaite, Kasey Chambers, and The Black Sorrows to Beaufort's Goldfields Recreation Reserve on February 11.
Also on the bill, Travis Collins, Bones and Jones, and Ballarat's own country voyager Freya Josephine Hollick, warming up for a barnstormer at Golden Plains the following month.
The festival, to be supported by Pyrenees Shire Council and Creative Victoria, will have shuttle buses from Avoca, Maryborough, and Ballarat.
Organisers promise food and wine tastings to showcase the famous Pyrenees wine region's offerings, a classic car display, workshops and markets, and children's activities.
Early bird tickets are now on sale, with discounts for concession card holders, teenagers, and families, and free tickets for children under 12.
According to a media release, the festival is using the event to promote and support the services of Rural and Remote Mental Health, with opportunities also available for local community groups to fundraise through ticket sales.
Find out more and grab tickets online.
Pyrenees Hideout Festival 2023
