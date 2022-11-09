The Courier

Pyrenees Hideout Festival 2023: Daryl Braithwaite, Kasey Chambers lead first lineup

AF
By Alex Ford
November 9 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, and Joe Camilleri will perform in Beaufort at the Pyrenees Hideout Festival in February. Pictures contributed

Beaufort will host some of Australia's finest rockers this February as part of a brand new festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.