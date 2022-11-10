Ballarat's wettest October on record has delayed fire prevention works across the region.
While planned burns and grass slashing would normally be well underway in mid-November, the big wet has left grass and undergrowth too wet to burn and mow and increased the risk of trucks getting bogged.
City of Ballarat's annual fire prevention slashing program is likely to start two to three weeks later than usual.
"The slashing program usually starts in mid-November, but this year is likely to begin in late November or early December, depending on the weather," said City of Ballarat director community wellbeing Matthew Wilson.
"Council staff are currently monitoring grass growth rates and ground conditions to determine the earliest possible time to start the slashing program."
IN OTHER NEWS
It is a similar situation for Forest Fire Management Victoria crews, who are monitoring forest and weather conditions and will conduct fuel management works such as planned burns, slashing or mulching, whenever conditions allow.
A spokesperson said FFMVic crews looked for opportunities year round to conduct safe planned burns.
The CFA is urging people to get fire-ready around their properties and City of Ballarat is helping residents prepare, offering free drop-off for domestic green waste at City of Ballarat Transfer Station from November 12 to 20.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.