Ballarat's record October rainfall has delayed summer bushfire preparations across the region

By Michelle Smith
November 10 2022 - 3:00pm
A planned burn from previous years, visible from the Ballarat CBD.

Ballarat's wettest October on record has delayed fire prevention works across the region.

