Ballarat police are asking the community to be on the lookout for missing Ballarat East teenager, Darcy.
The 15 year-old was last seen leaving his home around 7pm on Tuesday, November 8, with police and his family holding concerns for his welfare.
Police have described Darcy as approximately 175cm tall with a slim build, brown eyes and long black hair.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was last seen wearing a black beanie, fluorescent orange hooded jumper, brown pants and brown work boots.
Police believe he may have travelled to the Warrnambool or Portland areas on public transport.
Anyone with information on Darcy's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000.
A report can also be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.