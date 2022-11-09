The Courier

Police searching for missing Ballarat teenager, Darcy

By The Courier
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 4:40pm
Missing Ballarat teenager Darcy. Picture supplied.

Ballarat police are asking the community to be on the lookout for missing Ballarat East teenager, Darcy.

