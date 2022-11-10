The countdown is on to voting early in the state election and a number of candidates have nominated for Ballarat seats.
This includes candidates part of the Family First Victoria who are putting forward candidates for all 88 lower house seats, including the three Ballarat lower house districts.
Adrian Garcia is standing in Eureka, Craig George in Ripon and Ian Harkness in Wendouree.
The party is working to repeal the Victorian Conversion and Suppression law provisions which were passed in February, 2022.
They are also looking to advocate for a Royal Commission into the COVID-19 pandemic response and lift bans on gas exploration to ensure reliability.
The Democratic Labour Party are fielding two Ballarat seats: Dianne Colbert in Wendouree and Tabitha Rickard in Eureka.
DLP was formed in 1955 after the third Australian Labor Party split.
In 2022 they are looking to support first-home buyers, introduce family rent assistance for "low income working families" and introduced a Homemakers Allowance for stay-at-home parents.
Derryn Hinch's Justice Party is putting forward a candidate in Ripon - Wren Louise Wilson.
In 2018, the party held two seats in the Victorian upper house. Currently there are nine candidates in total for Eureka, eight for Ripon and six for Wendouree.
Members of a registered political party have until noon on Thursday to officially nominate, while independents can put their names in the ring until noon on Friday before the ballot is drawn at 1pm.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
