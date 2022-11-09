Local Labor candidates say the most recent statewide health promise is a win for Ballarat nursing students.
"We have such great nurses and midwives in Ballarat, so we will continue supporting them as best we can," Eureka incumbent candidate Michaela Settle said in a statement.
The new package includes a $5000 sign-on bonus for newly graduated nurses and midwives who centre the public system.
Under the plan, a $2500 bonus would be paid to graduate nurses and midwives when they enter the public sector between 2022 and 2024 and a further $2500 is paid after two years of employment.
Wendouree incumbent candidate Juliana Addison told The Courier it was important to support nurses in order to recruit more people and to "make sure people want to do this wonderful job".
IN THE NEWS:
"We know that so many nursing students have stepped up," she said.
"You only had to go to the vaccination clinic out of Mercure Ballarat and you would chat to people and they would say they were studying nursing at ACU or Federation University.
"They stepped up when we needed them the most. We are now going to ask them to continue on with the public system and we are going to give them the incentive of $5000 which I think is really great news."
Ms Addison said it was a great outcome for the community if nursing students could continue to work in Ballarat.
"We want people to study in Ballarat, we want them to do their tertiary training in Ballarat hospitals and then we want them to work in our hospitals," she said.
"It is fantastic if they can study here then work here and build a life here."
Labor has also committed to hiring an extra 450 nurses and strengthening nurse- and midwife-to-patient ratios under legislative changes.
The promises are under a $150 million package from the Labor party if they form government after the November 26 vote.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation's state secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said the proposal would allow more workers to take up flexible hours and address major concerns such as the number of midwives working overnight.
Wednesday's sign-on promise follows an earlier Labor pledge to pay-off university degrees for more than 10,000 nurses and midwives students who enrol in 2023 and 2024 and work two years in the public system.
In the city's outer south-east, Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy was spruiking his own health-minded promise to spend $66 million on nine additional surgery robots in eight public hospitals across the state.
The coalition has previously promised $325 million to recruit 40,000 nurses.
They will also offer scholarships to over the cost of 25,000 degrees.
Mr Guy would not say whether he would match Labor's sign-on bonus, but has "no intention" to change nurse-to-patient ratios.
- with AAP
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.