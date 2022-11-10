Ballarat man jailed for stealing car in Melbourne's most exclusive suburb

A Ballarat man has been handed a prison sentence after multiple theft offences, including some in Melbourne's more affluent suburbs.
Jake Kelly, 20, pleaded guilty to multiple theft charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from custody.
The offending occurred in many locations, from Ballarat to Toorak and Kew.
The court was told on May 30, 2021, Kelly and a co-accused broke in to a Nissan X-Trail in Canadian.
A neighbour saw the pair rummaging through the car and called the police, who arrested Kelly soon after.
On June 30, 2021, police from the Brimbank Highway patrol saw Kelly in the passenger seat of Nissan Pulsar heading south on the Western Highway towards Melton.
The car kept driving despite attempts from police to signal it to stop.
Police tailed the car until it eventually stopped on High Street in Melton. Police saw Kelly sitting in the front passenger seat of the car holding a bong, with a substance believed to be cannabis in it.
A search later found a five gram bag of cannabis in the shoulder bag of the driver. Both were arrested.
The court was told on December 27, 2021, Kelly was seen by a bystander on Atkins Street, Kew testing the door handles of parked cars.
After police arrived, Kelly and a co-accused ran into a nearby unit but were arrested by police - who found a stolen bank card, four sets of car keys, alan keys and a knife on him.
At about 6.50pm on March 12, 2022, a woman parked a 2017 Audi SQ7 at a Toorak address to deliver flowers, leaving its keys in the ignition.
An unknown male offender entered the car while the woman at the door and drove off.
On March 26, 2022, a co-accused was seen driving the stolen Audi in Clayton, with different registration plates than it previously had.
Police tailed the car as it drove towards the Monash Freeway and onto the Western Highway after driving through the city.
After stopping at a Ballan Service Station police saw Kelly was sleeping in the rear seat of the car.
The pair drove the stolen Audi to Stockland Wendouree, where both were arrested a short distance from the shopping centre. Both provided a no comment interview.
During his sentencing remarks, Magistrate Michael McNamara said despite a lack of relevant prior offending, the thefts were a serious amount of offending in a short period of time.
"This is offending over a short period of time, there is a bit of a pattern, going to cars, stealing from cars and stealing a car," Mr McNamara said.
"But for the early plea there would have been a longer jail sentence."
Kelly was given a six month jail sentence and a fine of $500, with 48 days recognised as being served.
