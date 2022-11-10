The Courier

Ballarat man faces court over car thefts in leafy suburbs

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
November 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat man jailed for stealing car in Melbourne's most exclusive suburb

A Ballarat man has been handed a prison sentence after multiple theft offences, including some in Melbourne's more affluent suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.