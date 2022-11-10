At the beginning of the year, Ballarat's top organisations got together to come up with a list of six city-changing priority projects.
The groups included the City of Ballarat, Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, Federation University and ACU, Central Highlands Water, Grampians Health, Sovereign Hill, and Ballarat Regional Tourism.
Some of the projects have received funding already, or election promises, but with early voting set to open on November 14, The Courier is checking in on why these projects are so important to the city.
THE BIG SIX
GRAMPIANS Health has put forward a community short-term treatment and care model for people with mental ill-health, who are in crisis or who require ongoing support.
The Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System recommends increased contact points for each client would improve mental health and well-being outcomes. In consultation with community groups, Grampians Health identified the need for a community mental health facility to provide early intervention in a contemporary and accessible setting.
Grampians Health has estimated an extra 65 consultation rooms would be needed by 2026/27. The health service's clinical services plan showed an increased prevalence in mental ill-health and distress in the community, coupled with expected population growth, means Ballarat would need almost 51,000 more appointments to keep up with demand in the next 15 years.
Grampians Health chief operating officer for community and aged care Craig Wilding said a community mental health facility would enable delivery of person-centred care: the right care at the right time and in the right place.
"It will enable the provision of early intervention services in a community-based setting which allows the best opportunity for people to recover whilst being able to stay connected with their families, local supports and the local community, as well as reducing the need for a hospital admission," Mr Wilding said.
The community mental health facility would be designed to serve more than 300,0000 people in the region and services would include: access and navigation support; initial support discussions and comprehensive assessment; treatment and therapy; care planning and coordination; education, peer support and self-help; well-being support; and, primary and secondary consultation and shared care.
Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy said community mental health funding needed to be in diverse services in a bid to achieve greater accessibility for people across the region.
Mr Duffy said greater access to mental health services should help curb the need for people to present to emergency departments and instead be seen in the community to get the help they need.
"What we've seen at Ballarat Community Health in Head to Health and Headspace are two good examples of seeing people in the community already and two examples we should be using to intervene early," Mr Duffy said.
"There will always be a requirement for acute mental health services. We know from the Royal Commission that access to specialist mental health services is problematic."
IN OTHER NEWS
Head to Health, run in this region by Ballarat Community Health, links people with an experienced mental health professional who can work with them to find the best ways to get the help they need.
Headspace is the national youth mental health program and Mr Duffy made clear in the Ballarat Camp Street site's re-opening last month that services were already stretched across the region. He made clear the need for satellite support in nearby regional hubs such as Ararat and Maryborough.
Mr Duffy said it was important that any investment in community mental health was about more than buildings. He said mental health investments were about thinking bigger such as promoting inclusivity and drawing on people with lived experience.
"A facility does not guarantee you a good service. What guarantees a good service is good culture and values and a person-centred approach," Mr Duffy said.
"We've also learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic that telehealth and online access can really help a lot of people, especially those who would otherwise need to travel, and with that there's a whole bunch of people who don't access a facility."
At this stage, no major party has committed to funding the proposed purpose-built community mental health facility for the region.
