The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

Ballarat Now and Into the Future: focus on early mental health intervention

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 11 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians PARC, which opened in August 2020, is a step between community-based care and hospital care for mental ill-health. Picture by Adam Trafford

At the beginning of the year, Ballarat's top organisations got together to come up with a list of six city-changing priority projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.