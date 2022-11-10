The Liberal Nationals government have spruiked the idea Ballarat could become a regional recycling hub in their latest election promise.
On Thursday morning, Liberal candidate for Wendouree, Samantha McIntosh and Member for Ripon, Louise Staley jointly announced $16 million would be injected into a new Materials Recovery Facility in Ballarat's booming west if elected.
The centre would receive and sort a range of recyclable materials such as paper, cardboard, metals, glass and plastics from across the region.
Ms Staley said facilities like these are integral to ensuring a more eco-friendly state is achieved.
"The announcement we're making in Ballarat today will make Ballarat the regional hub of our plans to have zero waste going to landfill," she said.
"The government has completely dropped the ball on this. The container deposit scheme is in every other state and we don't even have a start date in Victoria at all.
"The Liberal Nationals are completely committed to a circular economy."
Ms McIntosh said the centre would be "transformational" for the region allowing not only waste to be repurposed but help reduce expenses for councils and residents.
"There are so many communities that are feeling the hip pocket effects of waste into landfill. We want to minimise those costs to our councils and to our people and their homes," she said.
"We know we can make a big difference to the costs to our individuals in our communities and to councils surrounding us.
"It's imperative that we have a way forward. This facility will create jobs and it will mean reduced costs to council and families."
Ms Staley said it was vital a collaborative approach was taken to create the centre to enable the most effective outcomes.
"We don't have the opportunity for the businesses and the experts in this field to come together and actually deliver something that's going to make a difference," she said.
"We need to achieve zero waste into landfill and we need to do it now and that is our commitment."
Vic Waste Solutions director Jon Kennedy, who's site salvages about 35 per cent of Ballarat's construction and demolition waste, said another recycling plant was sorely needed.
"We've needed this for a long time," Mr Kennedy said.
"The 70 per cent of material here that goes back to landfill is good salvageable product that we could find a home for if we have some more support.
"This is the footstep in the right direction."
Mr Kennedy said he believed the Liberal Nationals aspiration to achieve a 100 per cent reduction of household waste going to landfill in Victoria by 2035 was attainable however, was still a "long way off".
"We need some more support around plastics. With the breakdown of the export market with plastics and tyres we need some more machinery," he said.
He emphasised the need to have the cooperation of businesses, government and workers to be able to commit to such an aim.
"We need to get jobs and businesses aligned again to do this stuff here locally," Mr Kennedy said.
Speaking off the back of the temporary halt in soft plastic recycling by REDcycle on Wednesday at major supermarkets, Ms Staley said their MRF could help decentralise this form of recycling.
"So what we've seen there is because of the materials recovery facility that they were operating had a fire the whole thing's collapsed. So we actually need that regionalised," she said.
These goals were formed by the City of Ballarat, Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, Federation University and ACU, Central Highlands Water, Grampians Health, Sovereign Hill, and Ballarat Regional Tourism.
The Liberal Nationals government have committed to funding five of the six proposed objectives.
Currently, more than 50,000 tonnes of waste is deposited at Ballarat's Landfill, costing both locals and the council around $5.8 million per year.
If elected Ms Staley and Ms McIntosh said work on the recycling centre would start "straightaway".
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
