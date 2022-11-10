The Courier

Cardigan stable conntinues dominance in Breeders Crown series

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 10 2022 - 12:53pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Stewart

Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart will send around 32 starters in Breeders Crown pacing semi-finals at Melton harness races on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.