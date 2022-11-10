Emma Stewart loads up Breeders Crown semi-final line-ups

Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart will send around 32 starters in Breeders Crown pacing semi-finals at Melton harness races on Saturday night.
All progressed to the second phase of the series via two and three-year-old heats at Bendigo and Maryborough.
It continues the dominance that the Stewart team has had in age classics such as the Breeders Crown and Vicbred Super Series.
She has representatives in each of eight semi-finals - two for fillies, and colts and geldings in each of the two age groups.
In a phenomenal effort, the stable will have nine of 12 starts in the first heat for three-year-old fillies.
In addition Stewart has another six in the second heat.
The first six past the line in each semi-final qualify for a group 1 final.
Meanwhile, it has been a week of milestones for young Lexton reinsman James Herbertson.
He had his 200th win in Victoria for the season and then, with a double in Ballarat on Wednesday night, took his career tally to 800.
Herbertson, who grew up in Ballarat and graduated into senior driving ranks via pony trots, leads the Victorian drivers' premiership this season. This is the second season in a row he has topped 200 winners.
