Ballarat trio named in AFLW All-Australian squad

A trio of the Ballarat region's finest football exports have been named in the AFLW All-Australian squad.
Collingwood's Lauren Butler, North Melbourne's Jenna Bruton, and Geelong's Amy McDonald have all been selected among the squad of 42 players in contention for selection in the final team, which will be announced at the W Awards on November 22.
For Butler, a Ballarat Grammar graduate and former GWV Rebels captain, it is the first time she has been named in a All-Australian squad.
The Pies defender has averaged 13.7 disposals and three tackles a game and also earned selection in the initial 22under22 squad.
Bruton, who hails from, Trentham and previously played for Golden Point, has averaged 17.5 disposals per game this season.
It is the third time she has made the All-Australian squad, though she has never been named in the final team.
Redan product Amy McDonald's selection for a second season running comes after an incredible campaign that saw her play her first final.
The Cats midfielder averaged 24.8 disposals a game, including 34 disposals in round five and round 10, setting a new club record.
McDonald, who has won the past two club best-and-fairests, also averaged 7.4 tackles and 6.8 clearances a game.
Butler and Bruton are in action again this weekend as both look to keep their premiership dreams alive.
Bruton and North Melbourne take on Richmond in the semi-final at Punt Road Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The Roos progressed with a tense two-point elimination final win over Geelong in which Bruton starred with 22 touches and six tackles.
Butler and Collingwood travel to play Adelaide in the other semi-final on Saturday evening.
The Pies booked their spot with a five-point win against the Western Bulldogs.
