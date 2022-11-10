The Ballarat Show will throw its gates open for the first time in two years on Friday, and there's a massive program planned.
The rides are back, big and small, while the animal competitions will be on show through the weekend, and of course the Bertie Beetle showbags.
There'll be a woodchop competition all weekend, the search for Ballarat's best mullet on Saturday, and dog jumping and a pie eating competition on Sunday, while the popular Saturday night carnival will end with a fireworks display about 9pm.
The pavilions will be full with art and craft displays and competitions, as well as baking and flower arranging - check out the bloke's chocolate cake competition.
Children under 15 will be allowed in for free, with a renewed focus on family-friendly activities, including a free Family Pavilion.
Event coordinator Jacqueline Kalogerakis from the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society said it was exciting to see everything come together after so many years.
"It's been two years since we've been able to do this, this is what we've been looking forward to," she said.
"There's lots of the traditional favourites everyone's been asking for, we've got lots of animals in the competitions - about 80 head of cattle, there's the dairy goats, and the petting zoo which everyone loves.
"There's been a lot of apprehension - we still didn't even quite know if shows were going to go ahead this year, it was only six months ago we were still working out if we were still organising something or not.
"Obviously we got the go ahead, and it's been all guns blazing, steamrolling, it's been very exciting."
Gates open 3pm Friday, and 9am on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the website for the full schedule.
