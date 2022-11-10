A reprieve from the rain has sides confident of playing successive matches for the first time this Ballarat Cricket Association season.
The more-optimistic forecast comes as two-day matches return for the first time since the 2019-20 season after a COVID-enforced hiatus.
Napoleons-Sebastopol has the chance to build a buffer at the top of the ladder, though standing in its way is a red-hot Mt Clear outfit, looking to extend its two-match winning streak.
The two, who both share 18 points, will lock horns at Smythesdale in a momentous occasion for the ground and the BCA.
Both enjoyed wins last weekend on the back of strong batting performances - Nathan Doonan (68) and Viraj Pushpakumara pushing Naps-Sebas to 235, while half-centuries to young top-order pair Jack Jeffrey and Tom Le Lievre saw the Mounties post 210.
Offering added confidence for Naps-Sebas heading into the longer format is the diligence of its bowling unit.
Going at a still-impressive 4.1 runs per over, Dylan York was Naps-Sebas' most-expensive bowler, as the attack combined for 10 maidens in the 65-run win against Ballarat-Redan.
However, the Mounties boast threats of their own; Zack Maple and Ashley George looming as potential match-winners after their two wickets apiece in last weekend's 65-run win against Buninyong.
Elsewhere, Wendouree is on the hunt for consecutive wins for the first time this season when it meets a Ballarat-Redan side yet to celebrate a victory.
Despite it being a Red Caps home game, the match will be played on the turf wicket at Alfredton Rec Reserve, marking the first game on turf for both sides this season.
The Red Caps bowlers were at their best last weekend - Ash McCafferty finishing with 4-23 - to restrict East Ballarat to 131 in a six-wicket win.
For a Two Swords batting group that has found runs hard to come by it shapes as a tough challenge.
Reigning premier Golden Point returns to the field for the first time in nearly a month to take on East Ballarat at Eastern Oval having missed last weekend's play with the bye.
The Hawks were one-wicket victors when the sides met in a one-dayer earlier in the season on the back of solid knocks from Harry Ganley (90) and Rory Low (75).
Bottom-of-the-table Buninyong hosts Darley to complete the round.
The Bunnies remain winless but a patient batting performance against Mt Clear, steered by youngster Daryce Moloney (40), showed glimpses of the side's potential with more time at the crease on offer.
WENDOUREE V BALLARAT-REDAN
Wendouree: Ryan Simmonds(c), Heath Pyke, Mathew Begbie, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Tristan Maple, Sam Jackson, Liam Brady, Cole Roscholler, Ashley McCafferty, Monty Maloney, Liam Wood
Ballarat-Redan: Zac Jenkins(c), Jayden Hayes, Robert Hind, Max Riding, Matthew Aikman, Thevanireshan Rajendran, Jack Harwood, Toby Gilbey, Nathan Patrikeos, David Carton, Jack Landwehr
BUNINYONG V DARLEY
Buninyong: Harrison Bond(c), Bailey Ryan, Mitchell Tierney, Hudson Palmer, Ethan Giri, Geordie McLeod, Darcye Moloney, Rupinder Singh, David Anderson, Nicholas Schiemer, Campbell Palmer
Darley: Bradley Barnes(c), Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Liam Cornford, Rockey Hoey, Dayle Locke, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL V MT CLEAR
Napoleons-Sebastopol: No team provided
Mt Clear: Jarrod Burns(c), Thomas Le Lievre, Grant Trevenen, John Butler, Zack Maple, Nathan Hucker, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Jacob Smith, Steven Nicholson, Matt Goonan
GOLDEN POINT V EAST BALLARAT
Golden Point: Joshua White(c), Lachlan Herring, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Leo Turnbull-Gent, Manjula De Zoysa, Lukas Pegg
East Ballarat: No team provided
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
