A number of Sebastopol sporting clubs are hopeful for their future following an announcement from local Labor candidates.
Wendouree incumbent candidate Juliana Addison announced on Thursday, if elected the state government would spend $8.4 million upgrading facilities at the Marty Busch Reserve.
Proposed new features include a upgraded second oval, walking paths, lightings and improvements to the buildings.
Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club president Tim Canny said the announcement was the result of months of work and lobbying.
"It is something that we have been working on for quite a long time and it is quite a relief," he said.
Currently the club have to close roads in Victoria Park so they can participate in races, he said.
There are plans for a new criterium cycling track within the upgrades which the club could use for races.
Mr Canny said it would mean there would be less pressure on club volunteers as they would not need to marshal the track like they do in Victoria Park.
The project was a tier three priority for the Ballarat City Council and was expected to be rolled out in stages.
With Ms Addison's million dollar announcement, the work can be completed at the same time.
"Having the full funding for the entire reserve is a real positive thing," Mr Canny said.
"It means we will get the facilities that we need much sooner."
Sebastopol Football and Netball Club president Darren Hammill said it will be great to see a whole community band together to use the upgrades.
"I think it is outstanding for the community," he said.
Mr Hammill said lighting would be a great addition and would allow the club to cater to more children in the area.
"We could not use the facilities last year," he said.
"It is very important to have good facilities for juniors, with the current facilities at the moment it does not attract kids to stay or participate in sport," he said.
"Hopefully it goes ahead.
"It is not just centered around a football club, there are many groups that use the facilities."
A state wide Labor announcement is also set to benefit Ballarat if the Labor party are able to form government after the November 26 vote.
Their plan is to spend $42 million on 100 batteries, Ballarat is one of the 28 locations already decided.
The other 72 batteries will be rolled out after consultation with community groups, local governments and distribution companies.
"We think about 25,000 households will benefit from this," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Thursday.
Energy minister Lily D'Ambrosio said in a statement, the new batteries would help drive down power bills.
"It will pave the way for us to reach our world-leading targets - 95 per cent renewable energy by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2045," she said.
Early voting for the Victorian election opens on Monday November 14.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
