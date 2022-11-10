Shovel ready land | Commercial property

This fantastic, ready to build allotment located in the heart of the Delacombe Industrial Estate is for sale via auction on November 25 at 12pm (AEDT) on-site.
This is a 2,012 square metre regular shaped allotment with a generous 40 metres (approximate) frontage.
Within close proximity to the property there are a number of major businesses including Storage King, United Forklifts, Pedders Suspension & Brakes and Dahlsens Ballarat.
Connecting the property are multiple major arterial roadways such us the Midland Highway, Latrobe Street and Wiltshire Lane.
This is a fantastic opportunity to occupy such a prime space in this tightly held pocket of Ballarat surrounded by major business.
