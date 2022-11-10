The Courier

3 Rerock Drive, Delacombe | Shovel ready land

By Commercial Property
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • 3 Rerock Drive, Delacombe
  • 2012 square metres
  • For sale via onsite auction, Friday November 25 at noon
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment
Shovel ready land | Commercial property

This fantastic, ready to build allotment located in the heart of the Delacombe Industrial Estate is for sale via auction on November 25 at 12pm (AEDT) on-site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.