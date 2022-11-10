The Courier

City of Ballarat seeks community feedback on waste collection processes

By Malvika Hemanth
November 10 2022 - 5:30pm
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson is urging residents to take part in a survey which will help shape the council's waste collection processes.

In response to the new Victorian recycling laws, which must see all councils implement a separate glass recycling system by 2027, the City of Ballarat is seeking consultation on their waste collection processes.

