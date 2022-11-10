In response to the new Victorian recycling laws, which must see all councils implement a separate glass recycling system by 2027, the City of Ballarat is seeking consultation on their waste collection processes.
The survey, which opened on Thursday and will close on December 18, will help shape the council's future of kerbside waste and recycling disposal.
Some of the ideas being put forth include whether community members would be pleased with a new purple-lid bin solely for glass as opposed to dropping them off at designated centres and whether residents are satisfied with the size of their bins and the frequency of pick ups.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was important to gather insight from the community as it well aid in developing the best waste collection practices moving forward.
"It is about the community telling us of their experience and what they would like so we can feed that into our processes and ultimately deliver what we need to in terms of state government requirements around those key dates," Cr Hudson said.
He said the city was especially eager to hear from those who had knowledge on waste management in Australia and overseas.
"So there is lots for us to learn in terms of what other parts of the world are doing. Recycling and waste to energy has been something that the City of Ballarat has been talking about for a significant period of time," Cr Hudson said.
"We need to be better at gathering those valuable resources that can still be used in other alternatives than just seeing it go to landfill. We know that's old school and we need to be so much better."
Other suggestions being posed as part of the consultation process include combining food scraps and green waste such as lawn cuttings into one bin.
Cr Hudson said if this is something residents wanted immediately there would be difficulty in applying it due to the current sorting methods in place.
"If that becomes part of our way of the future, there will need to be some changes that will enable that to happen," he said.
The City of Ballarat however must introduce a food and garden organics disposal system for all households by 2030.
"Council has been advocating for that particular project for quite a while, that is one of our transformational projects that's been on our list, we have $4.5 million set aside for that project," he said.
"So the $16 million will give us a significant opportunity to be able to bring that facility online and even take our recycling even further."
Speaking on the temporary halt in soft plastic recycling by REDcycle on Wednesday at major supermarkets, Cr Hudson said it could be a potential boon for Ballarat-based soft plastic recycler, Replas.
"I think that's the excitement for them as well, if there's that opportunity for them to develop and expand, because they have a technology that can be able to potentially deal with the issue. That's that innovation that we're trying to talk about and promote, when one door closes, and it opens another one," he said.
Feedback from the consultation process will help the council create their Draft Kerbside Transition Plan.
The proposal will take into consideration the range of services residents would like, while also considering the frequency, convenience and cost effectiveness of kerbside collections. It will go before the City of Ballarat for consideration early next year.
If endorsed, the draft plan will then go out for additional community consultation before the final Kerbside Transition Plan is presented to the council.
Once adopted, the City of Ballarat will prepare a timeline for the introduction of the four waste and recycling stream collection service which includes glass, mixed recyclables and FOGO.
To complete the survey click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
