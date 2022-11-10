Stand out from the crowd | Feature property

Skip the pre-build construction stage, this brand new four bedroom house is a fabulous option for those seeking a full turnkey home.
Built by the reputable and award-winning local BCM team, quality inclusions and boutique elements can be found throughout, such as pendant lighting over the island bench and a small mudroom upon entry from the garage.
The hub of the home is open plan and spacious, making this property perfect for easy entertaining via the well-appointed kitchen, which has a large walk-in pantry and large island bench. A separate living room is a great space for all family members to enjoy.
The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, while there are built-in robes in all other rooms.
There's also a linen cupboard, evaporative cooling, central gas heating, and a double lock-up garage with remote door, roller door through to the backyard and direct access to the home.
Positioned on 499 square metre block in the popular and fast expanding community of Alfredton, existing and established amenities close by include Lucas Shopping Centre, private and public schools, childcare centres, recreation spaces, medical facilities, public transport and the convenience of easy access to Ballarat's CBD.
