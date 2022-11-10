The Courier

92 Willoby Drive, Alfredton | Stand out from the crowd

By Feature Property
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Stand out from the crowd | Feature property
  • 92 Willoby Drive, Alfredton
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $685,000 - $715,000
  • Agency: Doepel Lilley + Taylor
  • Agent: Leigh Hutchinson on 0407 861 960
  • Inspect: November 12, 11am - 11.30am

Skip the pre-build construction stage, this brand new four bedroom house is a fabulous option for those seeking a full turnkey home.

