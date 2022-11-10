Homestead nestled next to Mt Bolton | House of the Week

Constructed in 1894, this stunning Victorian homestead is set on approximately 25 acres, with the property and family ownership dating back to 1855.
While retaining original and beautiful heritage features, it has contemporary updates and comfort. The stone ruins from the original house have been incorporated into the gorgeous Michael McCoy landscaping and gardens, where many of the original trees still stand.
The house oozes grandeur, with high ceilings, spacious rooms and a long wide hall. The entrance features original frieze work, which was discovered above a false ceiling during works and has been restored with assistance from the National Trust. The recent updates to the property were done with the assistance of architect John Vernon, whose firm drew up the original plans in 1894.
There is a unique and striking living zone, with the drawing, dining and sitting rooms divided with glass partition walls and beautiful black marble fireplaces at either end.
The picture windows take full advantage of the surrounds; with spectacular vistas from the magnificent grounds and gardens, the property is nestled in the shoulder of Mt Bolton and its rolling hills and valleys.
The open plan kitchen and dining area have been tastefully updated with stone benchtops, large drawers and a walk-in pantry. It has quality Miele appliances with conventional and steam ovens, and a warming oven.
The kitchen/meals area adjoins the beautiful courtyard and alfresco area and overlooks the paddocks and valley. The master has an ensuite and walk-in robe, and there's a study, updated central bathroom, three toilets, a store room/cellar, and good shedding.
With rich volcanic soil, good fencing, five paddocks, a single stand woolshed and yarding, it is equipped to run a hobby farm or look after stud stock or horses. It was recently a superfine Merino stud and prior to that a home to polo horses.
With good annual rain, the house and garden run off tank water from the house and sheds. There is a well in the garden and potable water from a bore, which secures water supply for the property. The lake has a beach constructed from imported sand for recreation and fun.
The home has gas, wood and electric bank heating, as well as split systems. It has been re-roofed, re-wired and insulated in recent years.
