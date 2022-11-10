Homestead nestled next to Mt Bolton | House of the Week

The Courier

94 Mount Bolton Road, Waubra | Homestead nestled next to Mt Bolton

By House of the Week
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
  • 94 Mount Bolton Road, Waubra
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 3
  • $2.5 million - $2.7 million
  • Agency: Barry Plant
  • Agent: Josh Coull on 0438 492 531
  • Inspect: November 12, noon - 1pm

Constructed in 1894, this stunning Victorian homestead is set on approximately 25 acres, with the property and family ownership dating back to 1855.

