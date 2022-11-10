A last minute amendment to a permit exemption condition could have saved the "shocked" cancellation of Lake Wendouree's SpringFest Sunday market.
The major fundraising event for the Rotary Club of Ballarat received a permit exemption from Heritage Victoria to enable the event throughout the North Gardens and Botanical Gardens precinct.
However, the drama unfolded when SpringFest organisers sought clarification on a condition relating to environmental restrictions, specifically, tree protection and structural root zones.
A heritage protection order on the Lake Wendouree foreshore was made in March in the long-running fight over the lake lighting.
"When we finally looked into it, we realised the condition they made was nonsense," SpringFest director Robert Glass said.
"That was part of the reason why we finally cancelled ... because when we found out we couldn't technically put stalls under the trees around Zoo Drive and North Gardens, we had to find locations for those stalls because we already had them registered."
Mr Glass said the alternative location to set up the 530 stalls and stallholders' vehicles along the Wendouree Parade road would have taken the well-loved SpringFest atmosphere away.
He said after informing the City of Ballarat of the decision to cancel the November 27 event, Heritage Victoria amended a condition last Thursday - a day before the event was publically cancelled - which would have allowed the event to proceed.
"(It) technically might have allowed us to go back to our original layout but the thing that ultimately stopped it was the water," Mr Glass said.
"We couldn't really use the North Gardens or the South Gardens for our activities that we had planned for those areas. It was just going to be too wet and there is more rain forecast this week.
"Next year we will have a plan B that we can go to, move things very quickly if we need to move away from the lake. In the meantime, we are working with the City (of Ballarat) to see if we can get some clarity from Heritage Victoria about how we can conduct SpringFest next year."
Mr Glass said the early cancellation of the Sunday market was to give stallholders the opportunity to book another market and cancel their accommodation.
SpringFest market stallholder Talbot ceramicist Belinda Michael, of Felix Ceramics, said she was shocked the event was cancelled for the third year in a row.
She said she had been preparing her handmade stock, ideal for Christmas presents, for months to sell at the market.
"It's a bit of a shock," Ms Michael said. "We are still reeling from it to be honest. It's too late to get into other markets so it's burnt our bridges there.
"The biggest thing is I don't understand why the event could not have just been moved. Fair enough if the ground is soggy, which wouldn't personally have bothered me. Surely there could have been some other ways we could have dealt with that.
"But if it was really as bad as they thought it was, why couldn't we move to the showgrounds. I am sure there are any number of places in Ballarat that could have hosted it."
Ms Michael said she had been waiting for three years to have a stall, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
"It's a big event that people had been relying on and looking forward to, not just vendors but I am sure there's a lot of members in the public who were looking forward to going along and purchasing, or at least perusing," she said.
Mr Glass said he did not yet know how much money the Sunday market would have raised for community organisations or the economic benefit to the city had the event been held.
When it was last held in 2019, it attracted 35,000 people to Lake Wendouree.
Mr Glass said SpringFest had already held a successful harness racing fundraiser, while people could still support the charity by purchasing tickets to its online raffle and attending the market at Ballarat Carols by Candlelight on December 18.
Ballarat service clubs took a double blow last week, with news of the cancellation of the annual Swap Meet which usually draws 11,000 to 12,000 visitors a year.
Ballarat Rotary clubs have run the Australia's biggest swap meet for the past 11 years with organisers unable to find a suitable and dry location for the 2023 event.
Their traditional site at the Ballarat airport was unavailable due to the upgrade of the runway and expansion of BWEZ and the site they had flagged for the February event was flooded.
