The Courier

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ballarat region

By The Courier
Updated November 10 2022 - 8:52pm, first published 8:50pm
Grey clouds to the west of Alfredton.

It could be a wild night in the Ballarat region, with a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

