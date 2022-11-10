It could be a wild night in the Ballarat region, with a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.
"Locations which may be affected include Horsham, Stawell, Hamilton, Ararat, Maryborough and Ballarat.
Minor flood warnings have also been issued for the Leigh, Moorabool and Barwon Rivers.
"River rises and minor flooding (is) possible along the Leigh, Moorabool and Barwon rivers from early Friday," the warning said.
"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue across western Victoria Thursday evening.
"Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms will enhance rainfall totals in some locations. With forecast rainfall, river rises are likely and minor flooding may develop along the Leigh, Moorabool and Barwon rivers as early as Friday morning.
The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary".
Ballarat is forecast for a top of 20 and 21 degrees on Friday and Saturday, with up to three millimetres of rain possible according to the bureau.
However it will likely be a different story on Sunday and Monday, with up to 25 millimetres forecast to fall on Sunday and up to 10 millimetres on Monday.
Ballarat recorded its wettest October on record last month, with more than 204.8 millimetres captured at Ballarat Airport.
